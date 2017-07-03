More scattered storms rumbling around on the Fourth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another wave of scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms pass through the Valley region tonight; we do not expect severe weather, but some of the rain could be heavy! Monday's rainfall totaled up to 1.57" at Cedar Creek Reservoir near Russellville; it rained 1.03" at Guntersville Dam.

Tuesday will not be a repeat of Monday! We expect fewer storms; however, any of them could still produce some locally-heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour.

Spotty storms for the Fourth: There's good news and bad news in the picture for Tuesday. The good: it won't rain all day, and most Fourth of July activities can go on as scheduled. The bad: there's a chance of rain early in the day followed by some spotty storms in the afternoon and early evening that could have an impact on a few celebrations.

Tuesday is a good day for Live Alert 19: not because of any severe weather threat, but for the convenience of dodging showers and storms, having an updated chance of rain in the hour-by-hour forecast, and getting any lightning, heavy rain, or severe weather alerts on the chance a heavier storm develops nearby.

