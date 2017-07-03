Mom saves 2-year-old from near drowning after floatie slipped off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Katy Wreyford was a lifeguard one summer. She never had to use her CPR training until this week - on her baby boy.

"There was a window where we thought our whole future, I might lose my boy today," husband Brad Wreyford told KFOR.

Katy was just a few feet away from the neighborhood pool, making sandwiches for her four small children.

When she looked up and scanned the pool a couple minutes later, there was 2-year-old, Boone - floating face down in the water.

He had slipped off his floatie and jumped or fell back in.

"I leaned over, and picked him up and laid him here on the concrete," Katy said. "I knew I had to keep it together for him. He was depending on me to do the right things."

Edmond firefighters and EMSA medics worked in tandem to revive the little boy.

"When Edmond fire arrived on scene, they said he was blue," said EMSA paramedic Jordan Montierth.

Boone would spend three days recovering in the hospital. He was just released Wednesday night and is expected to make a full recovery.

The family credits lot of prayer and qualified paramedics.

"We are so thankful for the paramedics and first responders, Children's Hospital and of course our church family," Wreyford said.

This was just one of eight drownings or near drownings in the Oklahoma City metro this season.

And, the Wreyfords want all parents to learn from their terrifying ordeal.

"Be aware of how quickly it can happen, even if you're doing the right things," Katy said. "Pay attention, even if the kids know how to swim."