Local fireworks stand uses sales as a fundraiser for missions

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — It seems like there’s a fireworks stand on every corner right now. But, one local stand is doing more than just selling sparklers, they’re making a difference. You could call it pyrotechnics with a purpose.

The stand is run by the Madison Assembly of God Church, located on the corner of Capshaw and Wall Triana. Selling fireworks is more than just a Fourth of July festivity for church member Sydney Phillips.

“We’ve been in the same spot for twenty-one years. All the money that we raise, that TNT gives us from our sales, goes to support our missions funds,” she explained.

The church’s youth group supports a program that provides vehicles for missionaries in other countries. As a fundraiser, Phillips said the stand does really well.

“It’s very successful. Usually through this we are able to give anywhere from ten to twelve thousand dollars back to missions,” she said.

The stand opens about two weeks before the Fourth of July, and this has been a good year for them so far.

“So far, we have been ahead of our previous sales. We have a lot more product this year, so hopefully we will be able to have record sales, and give even more to the Lord,” said Phillips.

With a ton of different fireworks options, Phillips said they’ll stay out there until they sell out.

“We’ll be open all day long the day before the Fourth, and on the Fourth,” she said.