Florence Police searching for information related to shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department is searching for help in finding information regarding a shooting that occurred around 3 AM this morning.

Officers responded to ECM Hospital to talk to a shooting victim who was being treated at their facility. Officers say the victim had been shot multiple times before being transported by a private vehicle to the hospital.

After investigating, detectives collected evidence from the intersection of Cherokee Street and Westmoreland Street. They are searching for anyone who may have seen anything in that area between the hours of 2 AM and 3 AM.

The victim’s name has not been released, but detectives describe the victim as a 33-year-old black male form the Florence area. He is currently undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.

Detectives are asking communities for assistance in locating and identifying the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kevin Jackson at 256-760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using key word FPDTIP plus your message.