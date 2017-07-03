Flash Flood Warning issued after heavy afternoon storms Monday

Refresh this page for the latest radar image:

Heavy storms have been moving in through the west Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and wind gusts up to 40+ mph. Since ground have already been soaked by rain over the last 7-10 days flooding will be a concern after any heavy downpours.

That’s why a flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Limestone, Madison, Morgan, and Marshall Counties until 6:30PM Monday evening. That includes far southeastern Limestone County through southwestern Madison County and south to Morgan County and west/central Marshall County.

Radar estimates show up to 3 inches of rain has already fallen in this area, which encompasses the Tennessee River in southern Madison County. With more heavy storms still on the way, another 2-3 inches of rain could fall.

This could cause flash flooding in low lying and urban areas. Use extra caution if driving and avoid being out on lakes or the river until storms have passed.

Track storms with our interactive radar and keep Live Alert 19 on hand to receive the latest alerts!

You can also check over the local forecast here.