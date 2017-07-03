× Decatur Board of Education approves new superintendent contract 3-2

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City School Board voted 3-2 approving the new superintendent Michael Douglas’ contract Monday evening.

Two boardmembers, Michele King and Peggy Baggett, voted in opposition.

Douglas will begin on July 12. His the contract salary is $182,000, $40,000 more than Dan Brigman, Douglas’ predecessor.

He comes to the Decatur school system from the Oneonta City School District.

