Deadline approaching for Mud Volleyball fundraiser for American Cancer Society

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County wants you to get muddy for a worthy cause.

They call the effort County for a Cure, and need to teams to register for this year’s mud volleyball tournament, an on going tradition for 28 years.

The event is set for July 15, 2017 at Swan Creek Park, Highway 31 South, Athens, AL starting at 9:00 a.m.

The registration deadline for teams to receive a free t-shirt will be Monday, July 3, 2017. The deadline for registration for the tournament will be Monday, July 10, 2017.

Mud Volleyball For A Cure Tournament used to be known as CASA Mud Volleyball, and all proceeds from the tournament benefit the American Cancer Society.

How to Register:

Teams can register on-line here, or at Limestone County Council on Aging, 912 West Pryor Street, Athens, AL.