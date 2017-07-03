“Christmas in July” donation drive to collect items for Kids to Love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The spirit of giving doesn't have to be limited to just Christmas time. Providence Place Apartment Homes in the Village of Providence is hosting a "Christmas in July" donation drive to help out some local foster kids.

The Kids to Love foundation is working to get their girls' home, Davidson Farms, ready. In order to help them get started, Providence Place Apartment Homes leasing agent, Lindsey Parker, organized this donation drive.

"This is 'Christmas in July'. People want to give at Christmas time, but these kids need things year round, and it's a good time to kind of space out that giving," she said.

Parker said foster children can go into the system at a moments notice, so the items they collect will be on hand for them.

"They're opening this home right now. So they're working on filling it with pantry items, hygiene needs, and cleaning supplies,"she said, which is everything they will be collecting during the drive.

Some of the items on their wish list include sponges and brooms, canned goods, cereal, chips, razors, and soap.

"Can you imagine how fast a house of ten girls is going to go through shampoo? They're going to need a lot," said Parker.

She said they will collect the items throughout the whole month of July. For anyone who wants to donate, they are welcome to drop off items in their front office anytime.

"They can just walk in our front door. We've got these drop off boxes here. We're open six days a week, so we're closed on Sunday," said Parker.

Parker said part of her job is to provide service fairly and equally. It's one of the reasons she organized the donation drive.

"We just felt like everyone deserves a fair chance at a place to call home, so that's what we want to do for these girls," she said.

