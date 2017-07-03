Casino Royale — Benefiting Christmas Charities Year Round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for an amazing night all while giving back to your community? Come out to Casino Royale, a 007-theme evening full of fun and entertainment with include dinner, drinks, casino games, live music from Jed-Eye, Silent Auction and change to take pictures on the red carpet. Proceeds will benefit Christmas Charities.

Christmas Charities is a non-profit, charitable organization that has served Madison County since 1949. They provide basic necessities year round, plus toys and food during the Christmas season at no cost to clients. Clients served by Christmas Charities are experiencing a range of hardships such as loss of income, homelessness, disabilities or domestic abuse. They also help out in times of crisis or natural disaster. Provide resources to veterans and help prisoners re-entering society.

Christmas Charities gratefully accepts gently-used clothing, household items and cash donations (tax-deductible). Rags and paper are also accepted as they can be recycled to raise funds.

Casino Royale will take place August 11th from 6 PM - 10 PM at the Stone Event Center, Campus 805, 2610 Clinton Ave W., Huntsville 35805. Tickets are $50.