Spaying and neutering pets is especially important during the summer season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-- Summer is one of the busiest times for local animal shelters. Huntsville Animal Services has already had to operate at full capacity this summer. They want to press the importance of spaying and neutering your animals.

The amount of kittens and puppies born peaks during the summer season, and shelters need the community's help.

"We're asking people to please, get your pets spayed and neutered. We just have too many cats, kittens, being born. We need to control that population," said Karen Buchan.

Buchan is the Animal Care Supervisor at Huntsville Animal Services. Spaying and neutering is an added cost when you have a pet, but it is extremely useful in keeping the number of unwanted animal litters down.

"There's programs for people out there that are in a low-income situation. They can get some help through 'Fixing Alabama', but they do have to be a city of Huntsville resident," said Buchan.

Fixing Alabama is an option through the spay and neuter action project. SNAP offers the surgery for $5 if you meet the qualifications.

If you live outside city limits, Buchan said the shelter will still help you find resources.

"There are other programs that we can help people with, if they are in a special situation,and they need some help. We can try to help them," she said.

One such special situation would be if you are feeding stray animals that aren't yours, and aren't fixed. If you contact the shelter, they can point you in the right direction.

For more information on the Spay and Neuter Action Project (SNAP) you can visit their website here.

You can also call Huntsville Animal Services at 256-833-3783 for more information on the $5 spay and neuter option.

The North Alabama Spay and Neuter clinic also offers lower cost options. You can learn more by clicking here.