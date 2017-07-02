Planets to look for in July’s skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 of the 5 bright planets will be visible during the month of July. Mars will be blocked by the sun's glare, but Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will show up this month.

The first planet to look for will be visible soon. Golden Saturn will start climbing the sky during the month of July, and can be seen throughout the night. On July 5th, 6th, and 7th Saturn will be closer to the moon, and so probably easier to find. Look south to find Saturn below the moon.

The next planet to move close to the moon in the sky will be Venus. Unlike the other bright planets in July, Venus will only be visible in the morning. Look east at dawn around the 20th and you'll be able to see Venus shining brightly above the moon. The 'Morning Star' rises about 2-2.5 hours before the sun, so you can start looking before sunrise!

Mercury will be the most difficult of the four visible planets to find in July. You can find Mercury looking west within an hour after sunset very low in the sky. The best time to look for Mercury will be July 24th and 25th.

Finally, by July 28th Jupiter will be moving close to the moon. Jupiter will be one of the brightest celestial bodies in the sky! Look southwest right around dusk to see the bright planet just below the moon in the sky.

This information originally appeared on Earthsky.org