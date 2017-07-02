× Multiple emergency crews at the scene of a fire at a Huntsville residence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – First responders are at the scene of a residence fire on Charleston Avenue, off of Sparkman Drive.

At this time, we know HEMSI and five Huntsville Fire crews have responded to the scene.

All of the occupants were reported to have gotten out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WHNT News 19 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information, refresh for updates.

Huntsville Fire responding to home on 3300 block of Charleston Drive off of Pulaski Pike. Working to get details. @whnt pic.twitter.com/OAlNmuggrf — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) July 2, 2017