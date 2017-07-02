× Cats, dogs may fear 4th of July festivities and need extra care from owners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The fireworks that boom and sparkle across the night sky aren’t nearly as enjoyable for your pets. In fact, sometimes they can send them into a tailspin of fear and anxiety.

“When they hear these booms from all the fireworks, they’re going to get upset, and they’re going to try to escape from the noise,” Karen Buchan with Huntsville Animal Services said.

Those with Huntsville Animal Services reports their kennels are inundated with cats and dogs following the fireworks displays.

“It is so important that you put a collar, an id and license tag on them, and a microchip,” Buchan said.

You can keep your animal calm by placing them in a crate, then covering it with a blanket. Turning on the TV or using a fan can also create helpful white noise.

But, if you can’t keep them inside and they run away, don’t simply wait for them to come home.

“If your animal does disappear after the holiday, don’t wait a week,” Buchan said. “Look immediately for your pet.”

Animal services holds stray animals for three days then the cats and dogs may get adopted, go to foster homes or to rescues. But, microchipping your pet can solve the problem.

“A microchip is extremely important because if they get lost, or that collar comes off, we can track the owner or any vet offices because most vet offices have scanners,” Buchan said.

If your pet doesn’t already have a microchip, you can purchase one at a discounted price during No Kill Huntsville’s Chipathon. South Memorial Veterinary Services is offering microchip procedures for $20 per animal throughout the month of July. They are located at 10008 South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. You can either make an appointment, or walk-in, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.