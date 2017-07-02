Areas of dense fog possible early Monday

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Weather conditions will be favorable for the development of fog late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

High moisture levels, wet ground, and calm winds will lead to many areas of fog first thing Monday morning.

Fog will be most likely near area rivers and lakes, in valleys, and where rain fell Sunday.

Fog may be especially dense near Lake Guntersville, the Wills Valley, and in the Paint Rock Valley Monday morning.

Visibility may drop below one mile in several locations for at least an hour early in the day.

