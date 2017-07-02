× AMBER ALERT: Missing 1-year-old, 5-year-old believed to be in extreme danger

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating 1-year-old Hayden Faulk and 5-year-old Brantley Faulk, last seen in Columbus, Georgia on July 1.

Authorities describe both children as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities are searching for a Ford F-150 with Alabama tag 5400AT6.