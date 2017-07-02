HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Shea Balch, Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove, shows you a drill to help improve your driver hits.
19th Hole: Improve Your Driver Game
-
Drivers travel to Huntsville for Teen Driver Safety Course
-
Police stop minivan with ‘extremely dangerous’ tower of luggage on roof
-
Alabama State Troopers encourage drivers to be responsible when traveling Memorial Day Weekend
-
Mt. Zion Bus Crash: Important questions investigators will need to answer
-
Video shows truck dragging car – with driver still inside – after collision
-
-
Want your teenager to be a better driver?
-
Creative undercover operation to catch distracted drivers in the act
-
What investigators still need to know about the deadly Georgia bus crash
-
TAKING ACTION: Speeding in Columbia HS school zone
-
Alabama drivers encouraged to answer two question online survey about road and bridge fixes
-
-
Alabama State Troopers ask drivers to buckle up for holiday weekend
-
19th Hole: How to improve your posture
-
19th Hole: Bump and Run