Structure fire shuts down Highway 278W in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have closed Hwy 278 West due to a large structure fire that started overnight at Brick Haven Event Center in the Baldwin Community. First responders answered the call at 4:27 a.m.
Units from four departments are at the scene extinguishing hot spots at this time.
Authorities confirmed that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Authorities say the building appears to be a total loss.
At this time, they ask that you avoid the area.
