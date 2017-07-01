Structure fire shuts down Highway 278W in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have closed Hwy 278 West due to a large structure fire that started overnight at Brick Haven Event Center in the Baldwin Community. First responders answered the call at 4:27 a.m.

Units from four departments are at the scene extinguishing hot spots at this time.

More pictures of Brickhaven fire in Cullman County @whnt pic.twitter.com/m6cW7jOuz3 — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) July 1, 2017

Authorities confirmed that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Authorities say the building appears to be a total loss.

At this time, they ask that you avoid the area.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more details, refresh for updates.