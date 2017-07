× Scottsboro superintendent to become principal in Georgia

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Scottsboro City Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Spivey has announced her retirement from Alabama public education, effective immediately.

Spivey will be transferring to Trenton, Georgia, where she will be the new principal at Dade Middle School.

Spivey was the only candidate to be named a finalist in both the Huntsville and Madison search for a new superintendent.

Tomorrow I will be officially retired from public education in AL. I am looking forward to the new adventure that awaits in GA. 😊👍🏻❤️🎉 — Sandra W. Spivey (@sandrawspivey) July 1, 2017