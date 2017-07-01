× Ransomware Continues to Find New Names. “NotPetya” is the Latest to Infiltrate Microsoft Software

On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, the world was hit with yet another widespread ransomware attack. The virus included the code known as “Eternal Blue” which was also seen in last month’s ransomware attack referred to as, “WannaCry.”

The ransomware virus attacked computers running Microsoft’s Windows by encrypting hard drives and overriding files, then demanded $300 in bitcoin to restore access. The virus was first assumed to be a variant of Petya, however, Kasperky Lab has released an official statement reporting that it was “a new ransomware that has not been seen before”, thus they have named it “NotPeyta.”

Kasperky Lab also confirmed that they are aware of around 2,000 users affected thus far, but the number could potentially grow. Among the U.S. companies that were affected are the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Heritage Valley Health Systems in Pittsburg, and FedEx’s TNT Express division.

Ransomware is not new. The first case of encrypting files and demanding payment was in 1989 and attacks will only continue to increase.

