Local ALS research advocate Rick Issacs passes away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Local ALS research advocate, Rick Issacs, passed away Saturday morning, after a courageous battle with the very disease he dedicated his final days to eliminate.

For the last several years, we’ve been chronicling Rick’s brave battle. Since his diagnosis, Rick has spent his time public speaking, raising money for ALS research and participating in experimental studies – all in an effort to defeat this awful disease.

WHNT News 19’s Jerry Hayes and Chris Davis share about meeting Rick, and what impact he’ll leave behind in the Tennessee Valley:

Once funeral arrangements have been set, we’ll be sure to pass them along.