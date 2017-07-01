× Etowah County deputies charge man with stabbing death

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala – A Boaz man was arrested late last night in connection to another man’s death, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

20-year-old Brandon Lee Blevins, of Boaz, was arrested and charged with one count of murder, which is a felony.

The Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 just before 11 p.m. on June 30, to a camper trailer on Little Cove Road in Boaz.

Authorities say a family member told them that Blevins allegedly stabbed 22-year-old Dillon Presley Wilemon, of Altoona, multiple times with a large bowie-style knife during an argument.

Deputies took Blevins into custody at another residence on the property.

Blevins is currently being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center.

“Last night’s incident was a senseless act. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” Sheriff Entrekin said.

Altoona Police Department, Boaz Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Etowah County Coroner’s Office and the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office were all involved in the investigation.