ChristyCare provides day care for elderly loved ones

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For many working families, finding care for an elderly loved one is a challenge. Christy Todd was struggling to find care for her mother, and took action to find a solution.

She's started a business, designed to be a kind of day care center for elderly adults called ChristyCare.

The center provides affordable care for elderly loved ones who need care during the daytime working hours. "It's a home away from home for loved ones." Free transitioning assistance, transportation are also available. Long-Term Care Insurance is accepted as well as VA benefits.

This is a community day center and adult day care. People can bring their parent or spouse there Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and have them get a safe, engaging experience.

There's a lot of Alzheimer's and Dementia and families really need help with this issue. Working families especially may struggle with affordability and other concerns for home care.

For a full day's attendance, it breaks down to about $6.50 per hour.

The business is located at 7262 Governors West, Huntsville, in Suite111.