× Albertville man dead following single-vehicle wreck on Friday

BOAZ, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that Jimenez Francisco-Jimenez, 21, of Albertville, was killed when the 2001 BMW he was driving left the roadway and struck a metal pole.

Francisco-Jimenez was not using a seat belt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred around 7:00 PM on Alabama 168 near Boaz.

The crash is still under investigation, but ALEA says the preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a factor in the wreck.