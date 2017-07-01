× 5-year-old girl from Albertville dies at hospital in Tennessee after drowning at Little River Canyon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A 5-year-old girl died in the hospital yesterday after drowning in Little River Canyon, according to our news partner AL.com.

According to Park Ranger Larry Beane, the girl was with her family at Canyon Mouth on June 18th when she started to drown.

Bystanders found her underwater and pulled her out while first responders arrived. The girl was medically evacuated to T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga.

This is the second drowning death at the park in the last month after an 18-year-old male drowned on June 2nd.