Fine Spirits & Cigars, Below the Radar and OTBX have joined together to present a Summer Block Party benefiting Still Serving Veterans.

This family friendly event will have an all day music festival, car show, food trucks, raffles and more.

Live music starts at 3 PM with Carl Wockner and 6 PM with Buddy Jewell. The event is open to all current and prior service members on Saturday, July 1st from 1 to 9 PM.

The event will be located at Downtown Huntsville Times Square, 228 E. Holmes Ave.

You can contact Lisa Green, 256-874-5941, for more information.