Storms on Saturday: gusty winds, intense lightning

This rain lately has been something! As much as 5 to 8 inches of rain fell in North Alabama in the last 10 days of June; July begins with more scattered, potentially very heavy thunderstorms capable of gusty winds, intense lightning, and torrential tropical downpours.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines an area over much of Tennessee and North Alabama where some isolated severe storms may develop Saturday afternoon and evening roughly from about noon to 4 PM.

Individual storms may produce up to 1-2" of rain Saturday, and more similar heavy storms could do the same on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Remember, if lightning is within TEN MILES, it's time to go inside! Live Alert 19 sends notifications when you're within striking distance of lightning, so keep it close by if you plan to be outdoors for a while in the afternoon.

Away from the storms, it's just plain hot: highs in the upper 80s with a 'feels like' hitting the mid/upper 90s!

