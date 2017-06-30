Serve like Sarah fundraiser to be held in Madison and Athens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - It's been almost a month since a tragic bus crash just outside of Atlanta, claimed the life of Sarah Harmening. In the days that followed, a journal entry the 17 year old wrote just before her death, has captivated the faithful both near and far.

Now, to honor her legacy, the Chick-fil-a in Madison and Athens are doing their part to share Sarah's message, while raising money for a cause near and dear to her heart.

Sarah spent a lot of time in the lobby of the Chick-fil-a in Madison. Not just for the food, but for family.

"Sarah’s older sister Katelyn works with us here at the restaurant, she’s been with us for 2-3 years," says Norm Dull, the owner of Chick-fil-a in Madison on Highway 72.

Like many others, Norm was struck by Sarah's thoughts on her faith, so they're selling shirts that feature the poignant words of a young lady, mature well beyond her years.

"On the back of the shirt, there's a quote from her about how it’s all about Jesus and not about us. One thing she was very passionate about sharing the love of Christ and sharing the gospel with the world," says Dull.

Money from the shirts will go towards the Lottie Moon offering, a Southern Baptist Missionary program that was very special to Sarah.

"I believe we’re at about 1,500 shirts right now. We’re probably going to be at upwards of 16-1700 shirts," says Dull.

Whether you have a shirt or not, Chick-fil-a is inviting all to the restaurant July 14th for "Serve like Sarah Day."

“We’re excited about it and we think it’s going to be really neat seeing our whole community in aqua blue shirts that say serve like Sarah. I think it's going to be a really exciting day," he says.

As the restaurant welcomes in supporters of Sarah, they'll also be celebrating the return of a beloved employee.

“I think it’s going to be very close to the day Katelyn comes back to work with us again," says Dull.

All to honor a young lady who's thoughts on faith continue to inspire and give comfort to a community in grief.

"It’s been a great feeling to watch the community come together, watch our team come together to support that," he says.

Friday is the last day to pre-order "Serve like Sarah" t-shirts. You can click here to reserve your order.

If you didn't get a chance to order a shirt, they will be selling some on "Serve like Sarah Day" but it will be first come first serve.

All those who have ordered a shirt can pick them up from Chick-fil-a in Madison or Athens next Friday.