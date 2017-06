The latest radar image

Be prepared for showers and storms at anytime Friday through the weekend. Plenty of moisture continues out of the Gulf of Mexico today. It will be one of those forecasts where will rain hard for a bit then the sun comes out then it rains again. It’s a great idea to have Live Alert 19 ready to go on your phone if you are away from your TV.

After that, it dries out and heats upĀ for the 4th of July holiday. We’ll be in the lower to middle 90s with only a few showers around.