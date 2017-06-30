× President Trump re-establishes National Space Council; Pence to take charge

(WHNT) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order today re-establishing the National Space Council, a Federal initiative to help oversee the coordination and implementation of national space policy.

The council was disbanded in 1993, and the Vice President typically oversaw the meetings and direction of the council. Vice President Mike Pence will lead the National Space Council as it re-establishes itself in the administration.

Congressman Mo Brooks responded to the order, saying:

“The reestablishment of the National Space Council is an exciting testament to the renewed focus on American space preeminence by the Trump Administration and it was an honor to be invited to attend this historic occasion. As the representative for Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District, home to both Marshall Space Flight Center and the United Launch Alliance, I have an understanding of the critical economic and national security benefits space leadership provides our nation. The National Space Council will realign our nation’s space policy towards national goals and assess possible gaps in government systems. With the reestablishment of the National Space Council today, President Trump and Vice President Pence have put America back on a path to global leadership in space.”