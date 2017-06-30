× Neighbor speaks out after friend is shot in the face

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police need your help to find a person responsible for shooting 29-year-old Jessica Neville inside of her apartment. The shooting happened Friday morning at 3:30 a.m.

It happened at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Harrison Street Southeast. Neighbor Tyeshia Jones said she heard the shots being fired. Neville is one of Jones’ good friends.

She went downstairs to check on her friend when it happened. “It was really a sight I did not want to see. I don`t know why this happened to her, she`s a hard working parent,” Jones explained.

Neville was at home with her two children when the bullet burst in. Jones said Neville was holding her youngest child when she was shot; which made blood get on the baby. “I just grabbed the kids and took them to my house. I tried to clean them up a little bit,” Jones said.

Police said Neville was shot in the face and was taken to the hospital. Police said they know the shooter was targeting this particular apartment, but they don’t believe Neville was who they were aiming for.

“I don`t know why somebody would of wanted to do this to her. She didn`t deserve this and them kids didn`t deserve to see their mom like that. I hope whoever did this, I just hope justice is served,” Jones said.

Decatur Investigators are asking the public to contact them if they have any information related to the shooting. Neville is currently in stable condition in the hospital.