Jackson County Drug Court holds 'Freedom Celebration' — celebrating those graduating from drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Although many seem to live in freedom, there are several fighting for it everyday.

“If it wasn’t for drug court Jackson County I would be dead,” says Russell Kilby, graduate of Jackson County Drug Court.

People gathered from all over to celebrate those who finally received their lives back from drugs. One of those graduates was Russell Kilby.

“I went from having a great paying job. I got hooked on drugs. Lost everything I had and ended up being homeless.”

His journey on drugs even landed him open heart surgery. Even after that, Kilby says he returned to drugs.

“It was only by the grace of God that my own mother actually put me in jail and put me in this programs.”

He was then introduced to the Jackson County Drug Court.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve actually seen a program where they want to help you. They want to change your life,” says Kilby. “It’s not just about serving your time and getting on with it, it’s about changing you for the better.”

After 21 months in the program, Kilby says he graduated a different person.

“To a drug addict, 21 months is like an eternity.”

He has never lived a better life.

“Each day is a blessing. Each day is a joy, so I’m happy where I am right now. I have gained more in my life in two years being in this program than I have my 29 years on the streets.”