ICYMI: Package thief caught on camera, plus a YouTube stunt turned deadly

Been on vacation this week? Maybe a little out of the loop? Here are some of the most viral stories we spotted the last few days, both on-air and online.

Caught on camera!

A thief picked the wrong house when he made a bold grab at the home of a WHNT News 19 employee. The man struck just four minutes after a delivery driver left several boxes on the homeowner’s porch.

In surveillance video, you can see a white car pull up to the curb. A man then gets out, grabs the delivery boxes, and hustles away with the packages (containing valuable medication.)

Huntsville police told our news employee that the department is investigating several, similar cases. So here are some tips on how to protect your property:

If you know you won't be home, you can look into rescheduling or rerouting the package to a new address. That can ensure you take position of the delivery.

You could also purchase a lock box. There are several different types and sizes available to purchase. You can give your delivery company a code that will allow them to unlock the box for delivery.

You can also ask a neighbor to keep an eye out, or even ask them to grab the box until you get home.

Pregnant woman shoots boyfriend in YouTube stunt gone wrong

A Minnesota man is dead after, according to his family, he told his girlfriend to shoot at a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt. The couple was reportedly looking for notoriety on the Internet.

Monalisa Perez, 19, is seven months pregnant with Pedro Ruiz's child. She now faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter in his death, and has been released from jail on a $7,000 bond. The couple already has one child together.

"They were in love. They loved each other. It was just a prank gone wrong. It shouldn't of happened like this. It shouldn't have happened at all," a family member said. "He wanted to have so many babies. I remember him telling me."

Strangers stepping up

A Texas man will no longer have to make a three mile walk to work everyday, thanks to some strangers.

Justin Korva was shocked to get a brand new car recently, and it only happened because someone shared his story on Facebook.

One person wanted to help, and then another. Suddenly, Korva had a brand new ride!

Fireworks advice as we head into the 4th of July weekend

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are each taking on the same message: Leave fireworks to the professionals!

“Each year, thousands of people are injured from using consumer fireworks,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “Even sparklers, which are often thought of as harmless enough for children to hold, burn at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and can cause significant injuries.”

On Independence Day in a typical year, fireworks account for two out of five of all reported U.S. fires, more than any other cause of fire. On average each year, fireworks start 18,500 fires, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires. These fires cause an annual average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and $43 million in direct property damage.