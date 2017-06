× Huntsville Police seeking help in finding missing person

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Investigators are seeking help in finding Tommy Lee Draper, 33, of Huntsville.

Draper was last seen by his family nearly two months ago. They have not seen or heard from him since.

Draper is 6 feet tall, around 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Draper, please contact Huntsville Police as 256-722-7100.