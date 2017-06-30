Flood warnings in effect for Cullman, DeKalb, and Marshall Counties

BOAZ, Ala. – Continuous heavy rain Friday morning is causing flooding concerns across parts of Cullman, DeKalb, and Marshall Counties.
A flood warning is in effect for DeKalb and Marshall Counties until 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Albertville Police reported numerous roads were being closed due to floodwater around the city.
If you come across a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown!
The National Weather Service says the flood warning for Cullman County will continue until at least 12:45 p.m.
At least two inches of rain have fallen across a very large area from Cullman up to around Fort Payne.
Moderate to heavy rain will continue in these areas for the next few hours before diminishing.