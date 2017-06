HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials sent out an alert about a house fire in the 200 block of South Plymouth Road NW.

First responders were called to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

A HEMSI supervisor says one person was taken to the hospital with serious burns.

#BREAKING: house fire in Plymouth Rd in Huntsville. 1 taken to hospital with serious burn injuries @whnt pic.twitter.com/iyQTnn3bSW — Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) June 30, 2017