Decatur Police investigating after woman shot in face

Posted 4:35 am, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 04:54AM, June 30, 2017

DECATUR, Ala.  – Officers with the Decatur Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Harrison Street Southeast.

Police say a woman was shot in the face. She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital. We do not yet know her condition.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Decatur Police blocked off Harrison Street Southeast as they look for the shooter as well as evidence.

WHNT News 19 is on the scene gathering information about this developing story

 