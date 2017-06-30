Decatur Police investigating after woman shot in face
DECATUR, Ala. – Officers with the Decatur Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Harrison Street Southeast.
Police say a woman was shot in the face. She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital. We do not yet know her condition.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.
Decatur Police blocked off Harrison Street Southeast as they look for the shooter as well as evidence.
34.585230 -86.955382