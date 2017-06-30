× Auburn reveals date for 2018 A-Day game

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- A-Day will be here earlier than usual next year.

Auburn announced the date for its 2018 spring game on Friday, and the annual A-Day game will take place on April 7, 2018 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The annual spring scrimmage is the earliest date yet during the Gus Malzahn era, and it comes a day earlier than the 2017 game, which took place on April 8. The 2016 game was on April 9 of that year, while the previous three were April 18, 19 and 20.

