Armed Forces Celebration Week commences on the softball field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The week-long Armed Forces Celebration came to an end Friday night with two softball games at the Metro Kiwanis Sportsplex. The Recreation League Senior All-Stars played the Community Leaders while the Association of the U.S. Army team faced off against Team Redstone. Huntsville City Council Representative Mark Russell says the friendly competition gets heated sometimes, but they're all participating for one reason.

"It's very important that we honor our armed services," said Russell. "They just don't get enough thank yous. It's a way the city can say thank you and by the police being here, we can say thank you so there's a lot of people we need to honor tonight."

The series of events throughout the week are planned by the City of Huntsville, the City of Madison, Madison County, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the Association of the US Army and local military organizations.