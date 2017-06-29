Two teens arrested, both charged with burglary and one with rape

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged two teenagers with burglary. One of the teens has also been charged with rape.

Sheriff Mike Blakely says that Aaron Jade Brooks and Logan Bryant Thornton, both 18, were arrested today in connection to reports of trespassing and burglary at Owens Elementary School.

The Sheriff says several reports came in of several males trespassing and breaking into a portable classroom behind the school building. The Investigators determined Brooks and Thornton were suspects.

The damaged property included a broken window, several solar panels, light bulbs, a goldfish pond, a wooden rail, and items stolen out of a concession stand.

Investigators also responded to Athens-Limestone Hospital on Wednesday to a report of an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl who stated that Brooks had raped her early Wednesday morning. She says that Brooks entered her bed while she was a friend’s house around 2:30 AM, touched her sexually and then raped her.

Brooks has been charged with Rape in the Second Degree at this time due to the age of the victim.

The cases are still under investigation, and the teenagers are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.