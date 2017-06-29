Two new Huntsville Deputy Superintendents share their visions for the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Thursday, the Huntsville City School's Board of Education held a special session to approve several new hires for the district, including two brand new Deputy Superintendent positions.

Both Tammy Summerville and Christie Finley know their way around the Annie Merts Center, but have had only one day to get used to their new jobs.

"To have two dedicated compassionate educators who want the best for every student in our city, I think it’s a great thing," says Summerville.

Summerville has been named the Deputy Superintendent of Instruction.

“So my main focus will be improving curriculum and instruction for the students of HCS," she says.

She wants to focus on improving reading and mathematics test scores - district-wide.

“We will look at the data, see the areas of strengths and we want to celebrate those, and then create a plan of action for those areas that need improvement," says Summerville.

Christie Finley takes over the newly created role of Deputy Superintendent of Strategy and Innovation.

“What are we doing to ensure that we are growing students who can come back and be productive students in our own community,” says Finley.

She says she'll be looking at ways to make technology still prominent in the classroom, but not necessarily the priority.

“Its a tool, its not the sole source of learning," says Finley.

She'll also oversee the critical process of complying with the federal desegregation order that has affected the district for decades.

“We have been transparent with our consent reporting. In addition to moving towards unitary status on some of the pieces of the consent order," she says.

Both new to these roles, but familiar to each other and ready to get to work.

The meeting also filled more than 100 positions district-wide, including multiple assistant principal positions.