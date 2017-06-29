× Tons show up to community outreach event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One local church said they are trying to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to giving back to the community. On Sunday Canaan Community Christian Church held a community outreach event to give back to the community.

The church offered free food clothes, and free makeovers. There were also organizations at the event to get people signed up for jobs. The church’s pastor said he wanted to give people hope.

“We don’t want to just give a person a fish, but we want to teach them how to fish. We don’t want to just pray for people, but we want to fulfill a need and that’s what Jesus did. Jesus didn’t just pray for people, he fulfilled a need and he gave people the tools to empower them to effect change in their communities,” Pastor Travis Acklin said.

The church has a location in Huntsville and Decatur and plan to host more outreach events in the future.