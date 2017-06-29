Thief grabs package from porch and Victim chases after him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It was a normal Wednesday afternoon for Carl Powell in Southeast Huntsville. "I was sitting in my office, which faces the front of the house," Powell explained.

Powell was waiting for his packages to be picked up and saw a man come up to his house and take his packages. "I looked out the window and saw a young man jump out of the car. He ran up to my front porch. I knew immediately what he was doing," Powell said.

He reacted right away and ran to his front door. "I ran out after him yelling at him, asking him to stop, he didn`t stop, and he pulled off. I memorized the tag number and yelled it out to him, got your tag number," Powell explained.

He took the tag number to the police and went online to "Next Door" to post about his encounter. "On that mailing list you can actually notify up to 35 different local neighborhoods," Powell explained.

One of the local neighborhoods is a home to a WHNT News 19 Staffer who had his packages stolen. Powell said it appears to be the same car that pulled up to his home.

"I would like them to know we are united. We are not going to sit still and let this happen on a regular basis," Powell said.