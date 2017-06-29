× The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has a new patrol program for those leaving their home during vacay

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – It’s just another way to serve the public. Your home can be a target for break ins if you’re away on vacation.

“If they are being watched and they realize.. the burglars are watching the house and they realize that they’ve been gone for a couple of days. Then it makes it easier for them,” says Sheriff Chuck Phillips of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Social media use is a simple mistake that many use.

“A lot of people put their vacation pictures on Facebook, while they’re gone. You know they shouldn’t

do that until they come back because that just lets people know they’re not at home,” says Sheriff Phillips.

To help add a little more of a safeguard to your home, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has a new system in place.

“Just call us. We’ll fill the form out.”

With your address and the length of time you’ll be away.

“And it will be put on our computer dispatch and all the deputies will be able to see which houses will be check.”

Although this isn’t a completely fool proof system, the sheriff’s office is just trying to provide a little extra safety and prevent as many break ins as they can.

“The best way for someone to protect their home is… hope you got a neighbor you can trust and tell your neighbor we’re going to away from home can you watch my house,” says Sheriff Phillips.

The program is now active and can be used during any time of the year.