TAKING ACTION: Questions still remain regarding Redstone Arsenal emergency incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - We are continuing to take action to get answers to questions that remain regarding Tuesday's incident on Redstone Arsenal.

The situation which stared out as a possible active shooter emergency, has now been determined to be a false alarm, according to Garrison Commander Colonel Thomas Holliday.

On June 27, just before 10 a.m., a Nixle alert came out from Marshall Space Flight Center stating that there was an emergency situation near the Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal.

About 30 minutes later, Team Redstone tweeted out, " Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight."

The tweet left several family members of those who work and live on the Arsenal frightened, searching for answers.

Redstone Arsenal Spokeman, Chris Colster, told WHNT News 19 those inside the Sparkman Center were notified of the possible emergency situation, and given instructions on a public address system at 9:40 a.m.

He said the tweet about 45 minutes later is when the information went out to everyone on the Arsenal.

Colster said there are about 70 different operations on the Arsenal and shutting it down is a major decision.

He said it stops about 43,000 people from doing their job, which creates worldwide implications.

Colster said certain entities on the Arsenal could be put on lock down with out putting a halt to all installation operations.

The spokesman told WHNT NEWS that he cannot discuss what, if anything, Redstone Arsenal officials may want to improve when it comes to the response of a possible emergency situation.

He said that information is part of the after action review.