Prosecutors: Huntsville terrorism suspect discussed planting explosives, had materials for bomb

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Prosecutors said today the Huntsville man charged in a terrorism case on June 15, has admitted to planning and discussing planting explosives in public buildings. A court filing says his apartment had “all of the necessary materials and chemicals necessary to craft an explosive device.”

The filing in the case of Aziz Sayyed, 22, follows claims by Sayyed’s attorney that he is being held illegally, because he’s been held without bond since his arrest.

But Thursday’s filing by prosecutors contends that a court can deny bond if a court or magistrate believes “the defendant being at large will pose a real and present danger to others or to the public at large.”

The argued the point, claiming ” … the indiscriminate and random threats made by the Defendant are such that the risk of harm to the public remains of great and heightened concern.”

And the court filing says the court must balance the needs of the defendant while protecting the community.

“The citizens of Madison County and the State of Alabama have a right to be protected from violence and harm,” the filing argues. “Any statutory or constitutional concerns raised by the Defendant must be reasonably balanced against the safety of all citizens and the dangers imposed by Aziz Sayyed

being released within this community.”

Sayyed is an American citizen, born in North Carolina. He’s been living in Huntsville and attended Calhoun Community College.

State and federal officials declined to provide many details following Sayyed’s arrest two weeks ago in Huntsville. He was charged with soliciting/providing support for an act of terrorism in the second degree, a Class C felony in Alabama.

Investigators claim in a court filing that Sayyed’s charges stem from his “procurement” of “materials for the manufacturing of explosive devices to be used against the United States, state of Alabama, and in furtherance of Terrorism.”

The state’s court filing today says Sayyed’s interview with investigators confirmed the essential charge against him.

“The Defendant confirmed his possession and purchase of these materials for purposes proscribed under section 13a-10-153 [of Alabama law],” prosecutors wrote. “These materials are easily purchased over the counter. Given the Defendant’s intent and ultimate purpose he represents a real and present danger to the public at large.”

The section of the law cited in that above passage reflects the providing support for terrorism charge.

Prosecutors said they don’t oppose a bond hearing, as requested by Sayyed’s attorney, but oppose Sayyed’s release from jail. The filing says if bond is to be granted, it should be set at a minimum of $250,000.

As of Thursday morning, a bond hearing and preliminary hearing are scheduled for Aug. 2.