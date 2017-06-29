× Paid parking will be available at Calhoun’s Huntsville Campus for 4th of July fireworks show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Community College has announced that paid parking space will be made available the the Huntsville Campus for spectators of the US Space and Rocket Center’s annual 4th of July fireworks display.

Parking will be $10 per vehicle, and the gates can be accessed from Wynn Drive of Warhawk Way beginning at 6:30 PM. If you have lawn chairs or blankets, space will be available on the campus lawn.

Calhoun police officers as well as off-duty officers with the Huntsville Police Department will be present to help ensure the safety of all spectators.