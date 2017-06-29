× Overnight fire destroys Decatur home

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Firefighters had to block off 10th Avenue for a couple of hours overnight on Thursday while they fought a house fire.

The house is in the 200 block of 10th Avenue Southwest, just south of Moulton Street. Neighbors called 911 to report the fire.

When firefighters got to the scene, they could see flames coming from the home. Officials believe the house may have been occupied, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

The home is a total loss.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.

