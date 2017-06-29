HEMSI seeing more emergency calls, needing to add more resources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In a recent meeting, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., or HEMSI, met with elected officials to update them on what's happening within the organization. One of the big topics: the increase in the number of calls.

"We do have an increase in call volume because we do have an increase in population," said HEMSI CEO, Jon Howell.

As Madison county experiences growth, HEMSI needs to meet the demand. It's not just people moving to the Rocket City; it's the ones staying as well.

"Our population is aging some too," said Howell. "So our call volume is going up, and we're having to add resources to be able to keep up with that increase in volume."

Howell says he expects the calls to level off in a few years, but in the meantime, they are adding the necessary resources.

"It all comes down to adding more units," said Howell. "We've explored a lot of different shift options for our employees and we're trying to work with our employees to find the right balance for them."

This year, Howell says HEMSI has added another ambulance, along with 25 new employees. He expects to reach more than 50 by the end of the year.