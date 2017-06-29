× Guntersville’s fireworks show boasts fireworks shot from the lake, set for Tuesday at 9 PM

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — It’s a Fourth of July fireworks celebration you can watch on the water or at the edge of it. The City of Guntersville’s fireworks show is set for this Tuesday at 9 PM on Lake Guntersville.

“This is a continuation of an on-water fireworks show that has been going on for at least 25 years here in the city,” said Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson.

The fireworks will be shot from a barge on the lake between the U.S. Highway 431 River Bridge and the Highway 69 causeway. The best viewing area is from Lurleen B. Wallace Drive and Civitan Park.

Chief Peterson says with an expected crowd numbering in the thousands and hundreds of boats on the water, his officers and other responders will be busy all day.

“The important point would be to pay attention to the police officers who are directing traffic, as well as all the traffic control devices and any signage that we have in place. That is strictly there for safety and efficiency for people who are leaving the fireworks,” Peterson explained. The Guntersville Police Department has a detailed traffic plan in place to get visitors where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible.

If you’re planning to watch by boat officers want you to use caution, because the water traffic will be heavy.

As far as personal fireworks go, there are rules in place within the city limits. “We do allow fireworks in the City of Guntersville. We have an ordinance that controls that. It commences on the 25th of June and that ordinance ceases on the sixth of July, and you must be ceased with your fireworks at your home by 12 AM,” Peterson explained.

Visitors to the show aren’t allowed to have any projectile fireworks in the crowd or on a boat. The fireworks are synchronized with patriotic music on the WTWX FM radio station.