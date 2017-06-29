× Auburn University receives gift to support construction of new performance hall

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University has announced that it will receive a $5 million commitment from Walter and Virginia Woltosz for the construction of the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn.

The gift will help ensure that the facility’s main performance hall will be able to accommodate a wide range of productions and shows, including Broadway productions and student theater performances.

The 1,200 seat performance hall will contain a balcony with opera boxes, adjustable acoustics, lighting, and orchestra pit.

Walter “Walt” Woltosz earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in aerospace engineering from Auburn in 1969 and 1977, respectively.

The construction of the performing arts center will be completed in 2019, according to the University.

